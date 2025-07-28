The Organizational Tool That Transforms Deep Kitchen Drawers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Space is a commodity in many modern kitchens, especially those in small apartments. Without extra shelf space, drawers become primary storage for cookware, food containers, and other small items. However, stuffing everything into a drawer can get messy, which makes organization methods like stacking crucial. Depending on what you're storing, open or closed stacking organizers can maximize limited kitchen space. Infrequently used items like niche spices, for example, can go beneath those used daily, like salt and pepper.

Using stacking organizers is one of the most valuable steps you can take toward an organized pantry. These can be open bins or trays that rest evenly on top of one another, like these Akro-Mils AkroBins on Amazon; these can be stacked while still allowing you to reach inside without separating them. You can also use closed containers for dry ingredients like flour or sugar, which you can then stack with other baking supplies.

Clear organizers like these Vtopmart Clear Stackable Storage Bins allow you to see through them and find what you need quickly, though you can also look for options that match your kitchen's color scheme. Some organizers, like these ReadySpace Plastic Containers, even lock together so they don't slide around in the drawer when it opens or closes. Measure your drawers first to ensure the organizers fit properly; then, once you find the right size, you won't have to dig through mounds of utensils or snacks to find what you're looking for.