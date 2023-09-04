Hershey's Starts Prepping Its Halloween Candy Way Earlier Than You'd Think

Every year, the holidays seem to come earlier. Whereas we all know Halloween is on October 31st, places like Dollar Tree start stocking their shelves with seasonal items as early as August or September. However, retailers aren't the only companies busy prepping for Halloween long before the season starts; Hershey's chocolate company is too.

According to the company's senior communications manager, Anna Lingeris, in an interview with Penn Live, Hershey's chocolate company starts prepping for Halloween as early as springtime. That way, they can start shipping out their products sooner and can make sure they've got enough candies in stores by the time people start purchasing products for Halloween.

If that fact has you shocked, there's a lot more to Hershey and their Halloween prep that would probably surprise you. Here's what to know about how Hershey preps for the Halloween season, as well as a breakdown of their holiday Halloween candies.