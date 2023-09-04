Hershey's Starts Prepping Its Halloween Candy Way Earlier Than You'd Think
Every year, the holidays seem to come earlier. Whereas we all know Halloween is on October 31st, places like Dollar Tree start stocking their shelves with seasonal items as early as August or September. However, retailers aren't the only companies busy prepping for Halloween long before the season starts; Hershey's chocolate company is too.
According to the company's senior communications manager, Anna Lingeris, in an interview with Penn Live, Hershey's chocolate company starts prepping for Halloween as early as springtime. That way, they can start shipping out their products sooner and can make sure they've got enough candies in stores by the time people start purchasing products for Halloween.
If that fact has you shocked, there's a lot more to Hershey and their Halloween prep that would probably surprise you. Here's what to know about how Hershey preps for the Halloween season, as well as a breakdown of their holiday Halloween candies.
How Hershey's preps for Halloween sales
Some of the most popular Halloween candy is Hershey's brand candies, with Reese's cups topping the list. As a result, it's no surprise that Hershey's has to start getting its Halloween candy in order well in advance. Plus, Anna Lingeris tells us that Halloween is the company's top time for sales. In fact, at Halloween, the company earns 10% of its total sales for the entire year!
Although Hershey's starts manufacturing its Halloween candy months in advance, they don't have a separate space for doing so. Instead, they use the same line to produce Halloween candy and just focus on increasing their production numbers. That way, they can ensure they have enough stock to carry them through the season.
Besides prepping their candy production for Halloween, Hershey's also offers new attractions at the ever-popular Hershey Park. This year, according to Attractions Magazine, their Halloween activities include roller coasters in the dark, a glow-in-the-dark dance party, a Trick-or-Treat trail, and a flashlight zoo tour to their lineup of seasonal events. Combined with their candy production, this helps the company prep for the holiday season and boost Halloween sales.
Classic Halloween Hershey's candy bars to chew on this fall
If all this talk about how Hershey gets ready for the fall season has your mouth watering, it might be time to head to your local grocery store and pick up some seasonal candies. Although you can always get the classic mini Hershey's bars assortment or some kisses, there are also some seasonal candies to choose from that only come out around this time of year.
For starters, you can check out Hershey's Reese's Cup twists. The company has both milk and white chocolate Reese's pumpkins, which are just peanut butter cups shaped like pumpkins. Or, you can go for their Franken cup, which features a bottom layer of green chocolate cream.
Besides Reese's cups, you can also try their witches' brew KitKat, made with marshmallow cream and coated in green chocolate. Or, you can try their pumpkin spice-flavored kisses, another fall-themed treat to add to your jack-o' lantern this season. Whatever you choose, just know that Hershey's has been prepping these tasty treats for you for months!