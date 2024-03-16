Pop Your Uncrustables In The Air Fryer For A Next-Level PB&J

For all the questionable foodstuffs that have come and gone from the school cafeterias of America, Uncrustables are a stalwart of sweet, salty goodness. And like all the best childhood snacks, the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwich is beloved by kids and nostalgic adults alike — perhaps even more so now that it comes in a bite-sized version. Perhaps it's the flawless simplicity of its flavors, the whimsical crimps lining its circular form, or, per its name, its benevolent lack of crust.

One thing Uncrustables are not known for, however, is its versatility. Generally, the frozen Smuckers product is brought up to room temperature and eaten like a plain old sandwich. That's great for field trip lunches, but if you're looking for a more scrumptious way to enjoy your Uncrustables, try popping them in the air fryer. The soft, pillowy bread will take on a shattering, almost doughnut-like crunch while the peanut butter and jelly get warm and oozy.