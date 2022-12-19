Smucker's Is Coming After A Small Sandwich Company With A Cease And Desist

Countless fans know and love Smucker's for producing and selling the Uncrustables that delighted us throughout our childhoods. However, in the world of business, the company beloved for its peanut butter and jelly sandwiches is renowned for putting its competitors in quite a jam.

As Mental Floss reports, the iconic PB&J brand has taken legal action against several businesses in the past. That includes Nestle, which Smucker's brought to court for using a package design that resembled the famous trademarked gingham pattern donning its products' lids. Now, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Smucker's has ordered a cease and desist against another company.

However, this time it's not taking legal action against a food industry powerhouse, but a small brand called Gallant Tiger. Why? Well, Smucker's claims that the business's PB&J's packaging and shape are too similar to its iconic Uncrustables' look. That's right: Smucker's actually has a patent for the round shape of its famous snack. However, Gallant Tiger doesn't seem to agree with the PB&J icon's claims. Here's why.