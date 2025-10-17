This Cut Of Beef Makes Steak Au Poivre Truly Shine

A good sauce can really bring a steak dinner together, and that's especially true of steak au poivre, a classic French dish of peppercorn-crusted steak finished with a pepper sauce. This dish is traditionally prepared with filet mignon, where its relatively mild taste provides an open stage for the pepper crust and sauce au poivre.

But peppercorns often have a strong, assertive taste, one that stands up perfectly well to much more flavorful cuts of steak. This is why New York strip is also a common choice for steak au poivre, especially at steakhouses and restaurants. Its stronger, beefier flavor provides a better counterpart to this dish's distinctive peppers.

While both of these cuts of steak are relatively lean compared to fattier options like ribeye, a New York strip has significantly more marbling than filet mignon. These white streaks of fat have a veiny appearance when raw, but they render out during cooking for superior flavor. The spiciness of a pepper melange is a perfect companion for the rich beefiness of a New York strip.