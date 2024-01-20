Here's The Difference Between Green And Black Peppercorns

When a recipe calls for freshly-cracked pepper, it's usually referring to the black peppercorns you keep in a grinder next to your salt shaker. But just as salt comes in myriad of varieties — from flaky kosher salt to fancy pink and black salt from the Himalayas — peppercorns also come in different colors and flavors. There are sweet pink peppercorns and aromatic, mouth-numbing Timut and Szechuan peppercorns, but these three spices actually don't come from the same family as black pepper. An example of a "true" peppercorn variety is green peppercorns, which come from the species piper nigrum, the same plant that produces classic black and milder white peppercorns.

While it may look like an entirely different spice, these verdant little orbs are simply unripe black peppercorns that are usually dried, freeze-dried, or brined upon harvesting to preserve their color and flavor. As its hue suggests, green pepper brings a certain freshness to the table that plays well with fish, stews, sauces, pickles, and all sorts of other dishes. Speaking with the Washington Post, chef and cookbook author Adrienne Cheatham described the flavor of this rare ingredient as a mix between raw capers and black pepper. Brined green peppercorns are more fruity and zesty, with a crunchy but tender texture, while dried ones are more earthy and spicy.