The Old-School Myth About Aluminum Foil, Debunked

When it comes to baking, we use aluminum foil to line pans, cover dishes, or even for easy wrap-and-cook foil dinners. But regardless of how you use foil, you've probably wondered which side should touch the food. Many people believed that the shiny side reflects heat while the dull side absorbs it, making the shiny side the correct one to face inward. Unfortunately, that's an outdated myth we're here to debunk.

The truth is, it doesn't matter which side of the foil touches your food. The two finishes exist because of the manufacturing process, where one side of the foil is pressed against polished steel rollers, creating a glossy appearance. However, both sides conduct heat equally, so whether you go glossy or matte, food turns out exactly the same.

The exception to this rule is non-stick aluminum foil. Using the wrong side is one of the most common mistakes people make with aluminum foil. This foil is unique because one side has a special non-stick coating that prevents food from clinging to the metal, meaning you can bake food without adding extra oil or butter. This coating is usually on the dull side and may be labeled "non-stick." Naturally, this is the side that should contact food, and it works particularly well for sticky foods like saucy or cheesy dishes.