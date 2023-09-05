The Aluminum Foil Hack To Save Your Stovetop From Becoming A Mess

Stovetops can be a pain to keep clean. And if you wait too long to get the gunk off of them, it feels like no matter how hard you scrub, it's there permanently. But depending on how many burners you're using, there's a simple trick to keep the stovetop as clean as possible — cover any unused burners with aluminum foil. Of course, the method won't work if you need to use every burner, but if you're cooking bacon on one quarter of the stove and want to prevent as much grease on your stovetop as possible, aluminum foil will solve the problem. And thankfully, it's a perfectly safe method.

Rather than having to wipe down the entire stove from the inevitable grease splatter, you can focus on cleaning just one of your stove's burners. It's about the closest you'll come to a mess-free, easy-to-clean stovetop — any home cook's greatest wish.