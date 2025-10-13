Martha Stewart Decorates Windows With This Vintage Kitchen Find

Plates: they're not just for eating. Although beautifully-decorated plates often steal the show as part of a memorable tablescape, they can be equally useful as wall decor — especially vintage plates, which often have unique designs and may not come in complete sets. You can even use vintage plates to decorate windows, which sounds unusual, but bear with us.

Homemaking icon Martha Stewart once transformed a drab dining room into a sophisticated and colorful space, with wall-mounted decorative plates forming an important part of the overall design. Key to the room's appeal was a wall dominated by floor-to-ceiling windows, with small spaces in between. Stewart filled these with vintage plate arrangements to transform the blank walls into a thematically unified frame for the windows themselves.

This is a great way to accentuate the pesky, narrow spaces between and around windows, corners, and more. Just be sure to make paper cut-outs of the plates and tape them up where you want the actual plates to hang, so you can edit your design before you start putting holes in the wall.