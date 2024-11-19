It's True: Pizza Hut Is Entering The Wine Business For The First Time

Pizza Hut has a bit of a history of making wild headlines. Back in 2001, it became the first (and so far only) pizza place to deliver to the International Space Station, a stunt that cost $1 million. And who could ever forget the 2008 meltdown when people thought the chain was changing its name to "Pasta Hut," which turned out to be a brilliant marketing gimmick/April Fools' Day prank to drive notice to its brand new pasta dishes. It even inspired an SNL sketch with Ryan Gosling.

Now, Pizza Hut is back at it again, driving headlines with its announcement of a limited-time wine, which the chain is calling "Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut." Pizza Hut describes it as "a unique, limited-edition wine that captures the essence of Pizza Hut's signature flavors in every sip, crafted from ripe, juicy tomatoes and infused with natural basil." Tomato wine is a real thing, too, not just a cute stunt. If it sounds worth a try to you, you can grab two bottles minimum from Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery or a limited-edition gift set that includes one bottle of the Tomato Wine, two branded wine glasses, and a wine opener.