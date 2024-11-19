It's True: Pizza Hut Is Entering The Wine Business For The First Time
Pizza Hut has a bit of a history of making wild headlines. Back in 2001, it became the first (and so far only) pizza place to deliver to the International Space Station, a stunt that cost $1 million. And who could ever forget the 2008 meltdown when people thought the chain was changing its name to "Pasta Hut," which turned out to be a brilliant marketing gimmick/April Fools' Day prank to drive notice to its brand new pasta dishes. It even inspired an SNL sketch with Ryan Gosling.
Now, Pizza Hut is back at it again, driving headlines with its announcement of a limited-time wine, which the chain is calling "Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut." Pizza Hut describes it as "a unique, limited-edition wine that captures the essence of Pizza Hut's signature flavors in every sip, crafted from ripe, juicy tomatoes and infused with natural basil." Tomato wine is a real thing, too, not just a cute stunt. If it sounds worth a try to you, you can grab two bottles minimum from Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery or a limited-edition gift set that includes one bottle of the Tomato Wine, two branded wine glasses, and a wine opener.
More details on Pizza Hut's Tomato Wine, and other holiday specials
If you're not quite sold yet, Pizza Hut offers some more details. It says "the wine offers an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes and a subtle hint of toasted oak – reminiscent of a perfectly baked pizza crust." Grabbing a bottle also supports Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery, "a family-owned vineyard renowned for its creativity and passion," which Pizza Hut partnered with to create the wine.
Of course, if you're not a wine person (or you are a wine person and you're recoiling at the description), you can still get in the holiday spirit by taking advantage of the returning Triple Treat Box deal. It starts at $19.99 at participating locations, and Pizza Hut describes it as "a holiday-ready meal, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, and a choice of dessert, packaged in a festive, holiday-themed box perfect for any gathering." And yes, it does pair well with the Tomato Wine.