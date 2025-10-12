The Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item That's For Cheese Lovers

Cheese lovers, listen up! The next time you're at Texas Roadhouse, we recommend a secret menu item that combines the great flavors of cheese and onions. Often referred to as the "Smothered Blossom," it's the standard Cactus Blossom, covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese.

To order this over-the-top appetizer, all you have to do is order the beloved appetizer and ask for it to be covered with cheese. Fans of the dish have also added other delicious toppings like green chilis, jalapeños, and bacon bits. Some people change up the cheese, choosing cheddar instead of Monterey Jack, but keep in mind, this hack is location-dependent and subject to an upcharge.

If you got your Cactus Blossom to go, fear not. Follow our guide for using an air fryer to reheat Outback Steakhouse's similar fried onion dish, the Bloomin' Onion. This will crisp it up and allow you to customize the hack even further. Now, you can choose your own toppings, expanding with cheeses like shredded mozzarella, a Mexican-style cheese blend, or smoked cheddar.