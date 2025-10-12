The Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item That's For Cheese Lovers
Cheese lovers, listen up! The next time you're at Texas Roadhouse, we recommend a secret menu item that combines the great flavors of cheese and onions. Often referred to as the "Smothered Blossom," it's the standard Cactus Blossom, covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese.
To order this over-the-top appetizer, all you have to do is order the beloved appetizer and ask for it to be covered with cheese. Fans of the dish have also added other delicious toppings like green chilis, jalapeños, and bacon bits. Some people change up the cheese, choosing cheddar instead of Monterey Jack, but keep in mind, this hack is location-dependent and subject to an upcharge.
If you got your Cactus Blossom to go, fear not. Follow our guide for using an air fryer to reheat Outback Steakhouse's similar fried onion dish, the Bloomin' Onion. This will crisp it up and allow you to customize the hack even further. Now, you can choose your own toppings, expanding with cheeses like shredded mozzarella, a Mexican-style cheese blend, or smoked cheddar.
What to order with your Smothered Blossom
The Smothered Blossom is a heavy dish. The original Cactus Blossom contains over 2,200 calories, so adding cheese will raise that number substantially. This is definitely a dish to share with friends!
With the breading, cheese, and grease, you'll want something light and refreshing to drink. Beer is a common pairing with greasy, salty foods for a reason. The bitter, bready flavor of a pale ale can act as a palate cleanser, making each bite more enjoyable. It's the same reason fried chicken and beer are perfect partners. If your not a beer drinker or avoid alcohol, the slight bitterness of a refreshing, unsweetened iced tea will wash down the fried onions and cheese perfectly.
A side salad with a sharp vinaigrette goes great with this appetizer. For your entrée, you may have eyes for carbs at the start of the meal, but after eating all those breaded onions, you may want to stick with steak. (Read our tips on how to order the freshest cut of Texas Roadhouse steak here!)