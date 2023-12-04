How To Reheat A Crispy Blooming Onion In The Air Fryer

It's hard not to love a blooming onion. Whether you're talking about the Outback Steakhouse version or a version you made at home, what's to dislike about an onion cut into petals, covered in seasoned batter and deep fried, and served with a tangy dipping sauce? It's arguably the king of all appetizers.

But anyone who has ever had leftovers from Outback has run into a problem: how do you reheat leftover parts of a bloomin' (or blooming) onion? This is true for all deep-fried foods, but especially so with any onion product, as they're very easy to overcook. So what are your options? The microwave preserves the onion texture but the batter goes to mush, you can't fully deep fry them again without overcooking them, and the oven gets you close, but not quite there.

The air fryer, though, is perfect, nailing both taste and texture. The best part? It's actually super easy, and (like most air fryer cooking) takes virtually no effort whatsoever.