Why Fried Chicken And Beer Make A Perfect Pair

If you love chowing down on a bucket of fried chicken, whether that's at KFC, a local haunt, or a county fair, it pays to know what drink to pair it with. Fried chicken can be quite rich and can coat the tongue with strong flavors that can be hard to cut through. While plenty of us reach for the soda, there may actually be a better option out there that pairs well with the flavors of fried chicken: beer.

The bitter flavor of the brew, as well as the bubbles in the drink, can help serve as a palate cleanser in between mouthfuls of chicken. Jessie Massie, Taproom Executive Chef at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., wholeheartedly supports this combination, telling the Daily Meal, "Fried chicken deserves the trusty sidekick of a beer every time." To enjoy this duo yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind as you select your beer. And, if you're not a fan of this beverage or aren't an alcohol drinker, there are a couple of alternatives out there that do a similar job.