The Best Sandwich At Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Have An Ounce Of Beef

At a chain famous for sizzling sirloins and hand-cut ribeyes, the idea of a chicken sandwich topping any list might sound improbable. From its house-butchered steaks to the fact that it holds meat-cutting challenges to show off those skills, Texas Roadhouse has built its legacy on beef. So, when Daily Meal decided to review Texas Roadhouse's burgers and sandwiches, the results carried the weight of that reputation.

Our ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks proves the chain knows its way around a slab of beef, but this time, the focus shifted to the handheld side of the menu. Each burger and sandwich was judged on taste, presentation, and flavor balance (whether the ingredients worked in harmony or clashed). The BBQ Chicken Sandwich ended up leading the pack.

The reviewer praised its warm, perfectly toasted bun, fresh produce that brightened the sweet-and-smoky barbecue sauce, and chicken seasoned well enough to stand up to any steak on the menu. Even the fries, a weak link across the board, couldn't dull the overall impression. In a restaurant built on red meat bravado, it's a twist worth noting: The best sandwich at Texas Roadhouse doesn't contain a single ounce of beef.