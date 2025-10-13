The Best Sandwich At Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Have An Ounce Of Beef
At a chain famous for sizzling sirloins and hand-cut ribeyes, the idea of a chicken sandwich topping any list might sound improbable. From its house-butchered steaks to the fact that it holds meat-cutting challenges to show off those skills, Texas Roadhouse has built its legacy on beef. So, when Daily Meal decided to review Texas Roadhouse's burgers and sandwiches, the results carried the weight of that reputation.
Our ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks proves the chain knows its way around a slab of beef, but this time, the focus shifted to the handheld side of the menu. Each burger and sandwich was judged on taste, presentation, and flavor balance (whether the ingredients worked in harmony or clashed). The BBQ Chicken Sandwich ended up leading the pack.
The reviewer praised its warm, perfectly toasted bun, fresh produce that brightened the sweet-and-smoky barbecue sauce, and chicken seasoned well enough to stand up to any steak on the menu. Even the fries, a weak link across the board, couldn't dull the overall impression. In a restaurant built on red meat bravado, it's a twist worth noting: The best sandwich at Texas Roadhouse doesn't contain a single ounce of beef.
Inside Texas Roadhouse's top-rated sandwich
Aside from Daily Meal's ranking, Texas Roadhouse's BBQ Chicken Sandwich holds its own with regulars. It's a straightforward combo: grilled chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun, served with steak fries and a pickle spear. But what keeps it popular is how balanced it seems. The sauce adds just enough smoke and sweetness, and the chicken stays juicy without needing any extras.
There's room to make it your own, too. Guests can ask for extra barbecue sauce, add avocado for a creamy texture, or swap out the fries for any of the 16 sides on the menu. It's also easy to make lighter with no bun or a gluten-free version if available. That flexibility makes it one of those dishes that quietly fits into almost any order — a rare thing at a place built on heavy plates.
It's even inspired fans to make their own versions at home, recreating the same sauce-and-chicken combination in Reddit copycat recipes. For a chain known for its beef, that kind of loyalty says a lot. The BBQ Chicken Sandwich easily earns its place among the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse.