8 Best Candy Variety Packs To Buy At Costco This Halloween

When Halloween rolls around each year, choosing which candy to hand out to costumed visitors is a fun but serious business. That's because there are a few things that are the worst to hand out to trick-or-treaters, like unwrapped candy. On the other hand, there's nothing wrong with keeping some (or all) of the candy to yourself. No matter what you choose, having a variety on hand is ideal to please a range of preferences, and Costco has you covered with several assortment packs.

From Kirkland Signature candy bags of fun-size confections to full-size collections of brand-name bars, you're sure to find candies that everyone will love during the spooky season. Daily Meal looked through all of Costco's candy offerings and chose products with at least 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviews. Just keep in mind that availability and pricing is accurate as of this writing but may vary depending on your location.