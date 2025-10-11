8 Best Candy Variety Packs To Buy At Costco This Halloween
When Halloween rolls around each year, choosing which candy to hand out to costumed visitors is a fun but serious business. That's because there are a few things that are the worst to hand out to trick-or-treaters, like unwrapped candy. On the other hand, there's nothing wrong with keeping some (or all) of the candy to yourself. No matter what you choose, having a variety on hand is ideal to please a range of preferences, and Costco has you covered with several assortment packs.
From Kirkland Signature candy bags of fun-size confections to full-size collections of brand-name bars, you're sure to find candies that everyone will love during the spooky season. Daily Meal looked through all of Costco's candy offerings and chose products with at least 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviews. Just keep in mind that availability and pricing is accurate as of this writing but may vary depending on your location.
Kirkland Signature Favorites
As one of the most popular candy varieties on the Costco website, the Kirkland Signature Favorites bag, which boasts over 1,200 reviews, is a clear "favorite." It features a mix of popular chocolate bars, such as Almond Joy, Butterfinger, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, Snickers, and Twix. While 10 different items are listed, there's no guarantee that you'll get at least one of each, nor are you guaranteed to get a certain amount of candy.
However, shoppers generally agree that the gamble is worth it. One reviewer wrote, "Great assortment of the fun/snack size candies. No little tiny ones. Perfect for Halloween ... This is the best value per piece for great chocolate candy." After all, you're getting a 90-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature Favorites for a regular price of about $24. If you're lucky, you may find a coupon to get it even cheaper.
Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats
Instead of chocolate candies, the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats bag at Costco features an assortment of fruity and sour candies and gummies. Your bag could contain up to 15 different types of candy, but again, you're not guaranteed to get at least one of each, nor is there a specified number of candies in the bag overall. Some of the possibilities include Albanese Gummy Bears, Haribo Gummy Bears, Laffy Taffy, Skittles, Starburst, and Warheads.
The gamble is worth it here, too. One reviewer wrote, "This is the best deal I've found for good candy," while others noted that it's a nice variety and great for handing out at Halloween. In fact, the bag of Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats contains 92 ounces of fun-size candy and is only about $23.
Charms Blow Pop Assortment
Among the most popular candies that have debuted since 1936, the Charms Blow Pop was patented in 1969. These lollipops are a popular Halloween candy option even today because their hard candy shells feature chewy bubble gum in the middle, so the candy experience lasts beyond the lollipop candy itself. At Costco, you can get a box of 100 Charms Blow Pops in classic flavors — Cherry, Grape, Sour Apple, Strawberry, and Watermelon — for around $16.
One customer wrote in a review, "The candies made the Halloween eventful. The quality and especially the quantities of each pack were sufficient. The children were grateful." Another reviewer noted, "Who doesn't like a Charms Blow Pop? Ask my grandkids if they want a Dum Dum Or Charms. Blow pop every time."
Tootsie Pops Assorted Fun Flavor
The sweet story of how the Tootsie Roll got its name may be unconfirmed — it was reportedly the nickname of the inventor's daughter — but the history of the candy is a bit more clear. Tootsie Pops arrived in 1931 after inventor and candy company employee Luke Weisgram was chewing on a Tootsie Roll while licking a lollipop. These chocolate-filled pops are a popular choice for Halloween candy, especially in Oklahoma and Maine in 2024 (per Instacart). And it's hard to find someone who doesn't know the iconic Mr. Owl from the Tootsie Roll Industries commercial.
Costco sells a 100-count box of Tootsie Pops in a fun, six-flavor assortment for about $16. Serve them to your trick-or-treaters straight out of the box or from a themed bowl with other candies. You can also give the Tootsie Pops some Halloween flare for a party, as one Costco shopper described in a review: "Just take a tissue and tie it around the pop and secure it with a piece of ribbon, yarn, or pipe cleaner. Draw 2 big black eyes on them with a marker and they become a ghost and make such a fun treat for kids."
Hershey's Miniatures Variety Pack
Unlike Hershey's Bites (the discontinued bite-sized Hershey snack we might not want back because they were a choking hazard), Hershey's Miniatures are a popular chocolate candy that has been around since 1939. These bite-size treats are perfect for any time of year, but they're especially ideal for passing out as Halloween candy or displaying on your table in a fall-themed bowl.
At Costco, you can get a 56-ounce bag of Hershey's Miniatures for about $21. That's 180 pieces of Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Hershey's Dark Chocolate, Krackel, and Mr. Goodbar — an assortment with something to suit everyone ringing your doorbell on Halloween night. In a review, one customer wrote, "Everyone in my family has different taste and different favorites. I planned on saving this to give out as part of our Halloween candy but we couldn't wait! Plus, it is so much cheaper than buying it from other big chain stores."
Hershey's Variety Pack
If you want to be the cool house on the street that all the trick-or-treaters talk about, full-size candy bars are the way to go, and this Hershey's Variety Pack is a great option. The box of bars includes six Kit Kats, seven bars each of Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate with Almonds, and 10 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
This full-size variety pack at Costco includes 30 chocolate bars for about $32, unless there's a coupon available to make it cheaper. Along with shoppers noting the good value, others commented about how happy kids are to receive them when trick-or-treating for the spooky holiday. One shopper wrote, "Every Halloween season I buy several boxes of these full sized candy bars. When I place the open box in front of the trick or treaters and tell them to choose one (two when it's a neighbor I recognize), They get so excited with the bigger candies."
M&M's, Snickers and More Full Size Variety Pack
As one of the best Halloween candy variety packs for chocolate lovers, this box of full-size bars features an assortment of Mars chocolate brands, making it ideal for Halloween. The 30-count pack includes four Milky Ways, five plain M&M's, six Peanut M&M's, seven Twix, and eight Snickers. And, at Costco, it only costs around $33, unless you're lucky enough to have a coupon.
This variety pack is perfect for more than just Halloween (because who doesn't love a candy bar every now and then?), and you can even have it delivered if your local Costco warehouse is out of stock. Here's what one customer had to say: "Nice selection of well-known candy bars/packets; makes a good Valentine's/Halloween or holiday gift — especially for a group of middle-to-young teen siblings, who can share. The variety is excellent. We've ordered this several times, and it is consistently delivered in good condition. Also, it's a great value."
Skittles and Starburst Chewy Candy Variety Pack
Full-size variety packs don't just come in chocolate. Skittles and Starburst lovers will fall head over heels for this assortment of 30 candies. Containing three packets each of Skittles Tropical and Sour, four Skittles Wild Berry, and six each of Skittles Original, Starburst Original, and FaveReds flavors, this fruity, chewy pack is a great value from Costco at about $34.
This Skittles and Starburst Variety Pack is a hit with trick-or-treaters, with one shopper writing, "Good price and kids love when they get full-size candy on Halloween." But, if you want to get creative with this candy for a spooky holiday party, use the Starbursts to make Halloween spectacularly slimy. Just melt the candy down in a double boiler, and once it's cool enough to handle, knead it with some powdered sugar. You'll then have edible slime that kids will love playing with — and eating.