The Sweet But Unconfirmed Story Of How The Tootsie Roll Got Its Name

The story of Hirshfield naming the candy for his daughter is even discussed on the Tootsie Roll Industries website. However, some have argued that the name of the candy instead came from the (possibly fictional) spokesperson of a very different product.

Hirshfield opened a New York factory in 1905 to produce Tootsie Rolls. After the candies proved popular, the candy company merged with Stern & Saalberg — another smaller candy company — in order to increase distribution. Prior to the merger, however, Stern & Saalberg had marketed its fast-setting, fruity gelatin desserts, called Bromangelon, in print advertisements with the help of a child mascot named "Tattling Tootsie."

Bromangelon was, coincidentally, also invented by Hirshfield, and it was first sold in 1895. Of course, Tattling Tootsie could have been based off Clara as well, since her father was the inventor of the dessert. But some have suggested that Tattling Tootsie was instead named for a child actress, or that she was simply a cartoon designed by a marketing team. The mascot was dropped as Bromangelon left store shelves, and Tattling Tootsie did not make a reappearance when Tootsie Rolls began to be sold. Still, the Tootsie Roll name may have been a nod to the previous product.