How To Use Starbursts To Make Halloween Spectacularly Slimy
Starbursts are great, and we aren't the only ones who think so, as they also happen to be one of America's most popular Halloween candies. With the spooky season upon us, if you are a Starburst fan and want a reason to have more of these delicious little candies in your house, then you should try making Starburst edible slime. Super easy to make, Starburst slime is a fun way to create a gooey and spooky toy that works as a sensory experience for little ones and a hilarious prank toy for older kids.
To make the slime, you first need to stock up on Starbursts so that you have at least half a cup of the color you want to use. The rest of the Starbursts can be eaten or given away during Trick or Treating. This recipe creates a slime with a stretchy Play-Dough consistency that isn't too sticky or messy. If you want your formula to be wetter and grosser, you can experiment with adding coconut oil one teaspoon at a time to change the consistency.
How to make gooey Starburst slime
The first step in making Starburst slime is to melt the candy. To do this, unwrap all of the Starbursts you want to use and put them into a glass heat-safe bowl. Then, pour about two inches of water into a pot on the stove. Next, set your bowl of Starbursts inside the pot to create a double boiler that will melt the candy. Now, turn on the stove and heat the pot while slowly stirring the mixture as it melts together.
Once all the Starbursts have melted, turn off the stove and let the glass bowl continue to sit in the pot for around two minutes. Then, lay out a piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with ½ a cup of powdered sugar. Next, remove the bowl from the pot using oven mitts and scoop the candy out onto the parchment paper with a greased rubber spatula. Let the mixture cool for around three minutes. Once it is cool, add another ½ cup of powdered sugar and start mixing the sugar into the candy using the spatula. Once the candy is cool enough, you can begin kneading the sugar into the candy with your hands until it is no longer sticky. Then, voilà! You now have edible slime.
Creative ways to use edible slime
Besides just using it as a sensory toy, there are plenty of other fun things to do with edible slime. Firstly, the moldable clay-like texture of the Starburst slime is excellent for decorating spooky Halloween party foods. Use orange Starburst slime to make tasty jack-o-lanterns on top of sugar cookies or cupcakes, or use the red slime as drops of blood on a vampire-themed cake or pie.
You can also use the Starburst slime as a decoration for your Halloween party table. Add the yellow slime to a small witch's cauldron to make a fun centerpiece decoration, or mix the pink slime with googly eyes for a melted monster! You can even get the kids involved in the creation process and let their creativity shine as they find new and fun ways to make scary decorations or delicious treats. There are truly endless options for fun things to do with edible slime during the Halloween season.