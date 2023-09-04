How To Use Starbursts To Make Halloween Spectacularly Slimy

Starbursts are great, and we aren't the only ones who think so, as they also happen to be one of America's most popular Halloween candies. With the spooky season upon us, if you are a Starburst fan and want a reason to have more of these delicious little candies in your house, then you should try making Starburst edible slime. Super easy to make, Starburst slime is a fun way to create a gooey and spooky toy that works as a sensory experience for little ones and a hilarious prank toy for older kids.

To make the slime, you first need to stock up on Starbursts so that you have at least half a cup of the color you want to use. The rest of the Starbursts can be eaten or given away during Trick or Treating. This recipe creates a slime with a stretchy Play-Dough consistency that isn't too sticky or messy. If you want your formula to be wetter and grosser, you can experiment with adding coconut oil one teaspoon at a time to change the consistency.