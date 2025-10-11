The Disappointing Costco Bakery Tray That's Not Worth Buying
We can usually count on the Costco bakery to provide solid treats. From the vaunted Costco pumpkin pie to the fan-favorite freshly baked croissants, Costco's bakery consistently churns out winners. However, every now and then, it produces something that's not a universal hit. The latest Costco baked good, with a mixed reception, is its pack of 32 Variety Dessert Bars.
With four different flavors (Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars), you would think that there would be something for everyone. Yet, posters on Reddit find that not to be the case. One commenter complains, "We thought they were terrible —The kids wouldn't even eat them." They went on to report that they returned the rest of the bars, with the Costco employee telling them they were the fifth person to return them that day.
Redditors often call out how good these bars look — and how they don't live up to their appearance. One Redditor got straight to the point, saying, " Won't buy again. They look much better than they taste."
Not everyone dislikes the Variety Dessert Bars
Not everyone hates them, however. One sad Redditor had them gobbled up before they had a chance to try all the flavors, reporting, "It's very good, I wanted to try brownie but everyone ate it all lol."
One poster recommended cutting them up, saying, "I sliced the bars into smaller slivers and enjoyed them more. Doing this, you have enough for the rest of the year if you freeze them." Another commenter went into detail on pairings for the bars. They found that a glass of milk helped cut the richness of some of the bars, while a cup of green tea was the perfect accompaniment to the sweeter bars, like the wildberry macaroon.
Bear in mind that each bar has 5 grams of saturated fat and 20 grams of sugar, which would surely put it on our list of the unhealthiest Costco bakery foods. So, in the end, it's up to you to decide whether or not these look delicious enough to give them a try.