The Disappointing Costco Bakery Tray That's Not Worth Buying

We can usually count on the Costco bakery to provide solid treats. From the vaunted Costco pumpkin pie to the fan-favorite freshly baked croissants, Costco's bakery consistently churns out winners. However, every now and then, it produces something that's not a universal hit. The latest Costco baked good, with a mixed reception, is its pack of 32 Variety Dessert Bars.

With four different flavors (Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars), you would think that there would be something for everyone. Yet, posters on Reddit find that not to be the case. One commenter complains, "We thought they were terrible —The kids wouldn't even eat them." They went on to report that they returned the rest of the bars, with the Costco employee telling them they were the fifth person to return them that day.

Redditors often call out how good these bars look — and how they don't live up to their appearance. One Redditor got straight to the point, saying, " Won't buy again. They look much better than they taste."