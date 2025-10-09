Flies In Your Kitchen? Grow This Fresh Herb To Keep Them At Bay

Flies coming into your kitchen from outside can be a big nuisance. If you don't do anything about it, they can start breeding, quickly becoming a bigger problem. It's understandable if you don't want to spray your kitchen full of chemicals to kill the flies and would prefer to try other options first. The best way to avoid the use of insecticides is to prevent pests from getting in there in the first place, so we recommend growing a basil plant in your kitchen.

The oil in the basil has a strong odor that can repel many kitchen pests. So if you're looking at starting a kitchen herb garden, this is a great first plant. One of our favorite herb hacks to keep the bugs away is to sprinkle cuttings of basil into mason jars of water. This is a good way to use up the leaves, buds, and flowers you don't eat after pinching them off to promote greater plant growth.