This Herb Hack Will Keep Pesky Flies Away From Your Labor Day Cookout

With Labor Day just around the corner, lots of people are busy planning backyard barbecues for friends and family. While few things can rival the joys of grilling, actually eating outside is another beast altogether when you consider the impact flies can have on your gathering. Fortunately, there's a way to naturally deter them and other insects using items you may already have in your home that involve using common herbs.

Basil and mint are incredibly effective when used as insect repellent and aren't associated with the same health concerns as bug sprays containing lots of hard-to-pronounce chemicals. Instead, the strong smell of herbs is what keeps flies and other bugs away and these scents can also create an inviting atmosphere for your guests. All you need are a few mason jars filled with water, into which you can sprinkle your pungent herb selection. Keep in mind there's also a simple herb hack to keep bugs out of your kitchen, which is especially important when preparing food for your barbecue.