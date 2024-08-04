This Herb Hack Will Keep Pesky Flies Away From Your Labor Day Cookout
With Labor Day just around the corner, lots of people are busy planning backyard barbecues for friends and family. While few things can rival the joys of grilling, actually eating outside is another beast altogether when you consider the impact flies can have on your gathering. Fortunately, there's a way to naturally deter them and other insects using items you may already have in your home that involve using common herbs.
Basil and mint are incredibly effective when used as insect repellent and aren't associated with the same health concerns as bug sprays containing lots of hard-to-pronounce chemicals. Instead, the strong smell of herbs is what keeps flies and other bugs away and these scents can also create an inviting atmosphere for your guests. All you need are a few mason jars filled with water, into which you can sprinkle your pungent herb selection. Keep in mind there's also a simple herb hack to keep bugs out of your kitchen, which is especially important when preparing food for your barbecue.
Which herbs are most effective at keeping flies away?
One of the great things about using herbs to repel flies from your backyard is that there are so many wonderful scents to choose from. That means you can develop a unique aroma profile to create the perfect atmosphere at your Labor Day event. For instance, lavender is a particularly nice option thanks to its mildly sweet yet herby aroma. It's also said to have a soothing effect to put your guests into a relaxed state of mind. Mint is another excellent selection, as it will introduce a slightly spicy and sweet scent to your shindig.
Most people have bay leaves somewhere in their pantry and this herb also makes for an effective all-natural bug repellent. When it comes to aroma, bay leaves have a smell similar to oregano, which means they provide a herby yet flowery odor. If you're out of bay leaves, rosemary and basil are two other common herbs that double as fly repellent. While there are some occasions when fresh herbs should be used over dry ones, using something like dried bay leaves as bug repellent will have the same results as fresh.
Other methods of using herbs to keep outdoor parties fly-free
The most obvious benefit of an herb garden is that you'll have bunches of fresh herbs on demand, while also avoiding the expensive varieties found at many stores. However, these types of gardens also serve as a round-the-clock fly repellent when placed strategically in your backyard. Try to situate your garden in lounge areas, such as in proximity to decks. Also, you can opt for potted herbs if you don't want to go through the hassle of digging and planting (here are a few tips on how to store fresh herbs to get the most out of your yield).
Because the essential oils in herbs provide the most pungent aroma, you can also take steps to free these oils by crushing and boiling the herbs. After straining them, the water can be deposited into a container and combined with other ingredients to make a sprayable insect repellent. For instance, adding some rubbing alcohol to the essential oil mixture will help the repellent cling to your skin. Outdoor dining is one of the highlights of summer and now you can enjoy Labor Day parties without the intrusion of bothersome flies.