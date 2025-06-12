Costco's New Frozen Strawberry Lemonade Might Be Tricky To Drink, But It's Worth The Hassle

Price is one thing, but quality is the real question. After all, if that famous hot dog was terrible, the price would hardly matter. Thankfully, Costco didn't miss with the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade. The base itself is tangy and very sweet. If you prefer lemonade that leans more towards the sour end of the spectrum, this may not be the drink for you, but if sweet is your thing, you'll like this drink.

The key feature, though, is the strawberries. It's no understatement to say this slush is packed with chunks of real strawberries, and while that sounds delicious, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, the fruit is a great addition. It brings a freshness that a traditional frozen lemonade just can't achieve. The pieces are plentiful and big — be ready to chew a few times — and it creates a really fun experience as you get everything in a single sip.

Unfortunately, those fruit pieces do make this a difficult drink to consume. Without a straw, you're left in the unenviable position of sticking half your mouth inside a slush to get the right mix of liquid, fruit, and ice, but a straw is hardly better as the strawberry chunks get caught inside. The ideal pairing for this drink would be a boba straw. The wider design would be perfect to avoid fruity roadblocks while pulling in plenty of sweet, tangy lemonade slush.