Beyoncé's Heart Belongs To This Texas Cajun Restaurant Chain
If you are someone who enjoys visiting restaurants whenever possible, chances are a few of them stand out as the very best and make you perpetually excited to experience them again as soon as possible. There are plenty of unforgettable food and drink spots in Texas, but the legendary pop, R&B, and now country singer, Beyoncé, believes a Cajun-centric restaurant in Houston is head and shoulders above the rest.
"That's tough to pick one favourite. It's good eating in Texas!" The singer said when asked by British Vogue about her favorite foods in Texas. However, before any other restaurant could come to mind, the singer revealed, "I love Cajun seafood at Pappadeaux."
For the unacquainted, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, first opened in the city back in 1986, nearly 20 years after the founding family, the Pappas, opened their first Houston-based restaurant in 1967. While Beyoncé's background — and the fact that she was raised eating her mother's Creole food rather than Cajun food — might leave some surprised that a more Creole-centric restaurant like Brennan's of Houston wasn't at the top of the singer's mind, Pappadeaux's popularity among Houstonians makes it a bit of a forgone conclusion that it landed at the top of Bey's list.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a true Houston staple
Pappadeaux's popularity in Houston ultimately comes down to its high-quality food, something that is vital to making a Cajun restaurant outside of Louisiana. From its complementary bread and butter and wide selection of Gumbo to Cajun classics like Blackened Catfish and the Crawfish Platter, few restaurants of its kind have as much consistency as the Houston classic. While this high consistency does come with a higher price, it's hard to debate that Pappadeaux is undeserving of its beloved status.
Plus, while Pappadeaux was long seen as a legendary must-try stop for visitors who were coming to Houston and wanted to experience the best food it had to offer, this is no longer the case — and for good reason. With its ongoing expansion to locations outside of the city, which has resulted in 38 Pappadeaux restaurants across eight states, more and more people are getting the opportunity to try the Texas-based restaurant and are enjoying it the same way that Houstonians have for decades. In fact, Pappadeaux has become known nationwide as one of the highest-quality seafood chains in existence, and its co-sign from Beyoncé continues to give the chain momentum.