Beyoncé's Heart Belongs To This Texas Cajun Restaurant Chain

If you are someone who enjoys visiting restaurants whenever possible, chances are a few of them stand out as the very best and make you perpetually excited to experience them again as soon as possible. There are plenty of unforgettable food and drink spots in Texas, but the legendary pop, R&B, and now country singer, Beyoncé, believes a Cajun-centric restaurant in Houston is head and shoulders above the rest.

"That's tough to pick one favourite. It's good eating in Texas!" The singer said when asked by British Vogue about her favorite foods in Texas. However, before any other restaurant could come to mind, the singer revealed, "I love Cajun seafood at Pappadeaux."

For the unacquainted, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, first opened in the city back in 1986, nearly 20 years after the founding family, the Pappas, opened their first Houston-based restaurant in 1967. While Beyoncé's background — and the fact that she was raised eating her mother's Creole food rather than Cajun food — might leave some surprised that a more Creole-centric restaurant like Brennan's of Houston wasn't at the top of the singer's mind, Pappadeaux's popularity among Houstonians makes it a bit of a forgone conclusion that it landed at the top of Bey's list.