5 Items You Should Order At Bubba's 33 And 4 You Should Avoid, According To Reviews

Texas Roadhouse is a popular national chain known for its variety of mouthwatering steak options and highly ranked appetizers. They aim to please, allowing you to pick your cut, level of "doneness," and side dish to craft your perfect steak meal. But for those who aren't in the mood for a ribeye, Texas Roadhouse also owns another chain called Bubba's 33 that brings the Texas Roadhouse strategy to the sports bar scene. The restaurant is named after owner Kent Taylor's nickname, as well as the year 1933, when prohibition ended. Come prepared for made-from-scratch food, signature drinks, and a fun, lively atmosphere that emulates a "garage bar" vibe.

The American-cuisine chain is rapidly growing, with more than 50 locations opened since the first one in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2013. Best known for its pizzas and burgers, the chain has earned a fanbase. However, according to reviews online, there are some menu items that you absolutely cannot miss, and some that you're perfectly safe skipping. Here's a breakdown so you're ready for your next visit.