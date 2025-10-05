Costco's 6-Pound Peanut Butter Cake Crushes Every Sweet Tooth Craving
Delirious about desserts? Costco's bakery department is a great place to grab your fill. For instance, the best Costco dessert to snag when you need some comfort food is the Kirkland Signature apple berry pie due to its balance of sweet and tart flavors. However, if you've got a giant sweet tooth and are looking for a dessert that's as saccharine as it gets, you need a slice of Costco's 6-pound peanut butter cake. This chocolatey behemoth is guaranteed to crush every one of your sugary cravings and is definitely one of those Costco food items you'll wish you knew about sooner.
This tall Costco dessert is produced by David's Cookies and is billed as the "Mile High Peanut Butter Cake" due to its lofty size and 10-inch diameter. Pre-sliced into 14 portions, the cake is made up of several chocolate-laden layers. It has a fudge brownie base and features two layers of dark chocolate cake that are sandwiched together with a silky dollop of peanut butter mousse (made with Reese's peanut butter cups). The top is iced in dark chocolate fudge frosting and scattered with more hand-cut brownie chunks, peanut butter chips, and a final drizzle of fudge. A single slice contains 72 grams of sugar alone!
Costco's peanut butter cake is a heavy hitter
Seeing as this cake weighs in at a whopping 6.8 pounds, it can safely join the ranks of the biggest desserts in Costco history, such as the Kirkland all American chocolate cake and David's Cookies rainbow cake (both clocking in at 7 pounds each). The extra brownies nestled on the top make cutting this gargantuan cake into neat slices a serious challenge, so it's good news that it comes boxed and pre-cut with paper separating each portion for easy removal. Each slice weighs just over 200 grams and contains 860 calories. However, if you can't manage an entire slice, leftovers can be wrapped and kept in the fridge for three to five days.
Costco's mile high peanut butter cake is big enough to be served at a birthday, barbecue, or family soiree. But if your little one's sweet tooth calls before the guests arrive, remember to get your free cookie from the bakery when you collect it. One of Costco's bakery secrets is that some locations will give a child a free cookie if you ask politely.