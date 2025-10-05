Costco's 6-Pound Peanut Butter Cake Crushes Every Sweet Tooth Craving

Delirious about desserts? Costco's bakery department is a great place to grab your fill. For instance, the best Costco dessert to snag when you need some comfort food is the Kirkland Signature apple berry pie due to its balance of sweet and tart flavors. However, if you've got a giant sweet tooth and are looking for a dessert that's as saccharine as it gets, you need a slice of Costco's 6-pound peanut butter cake. This chocolatey behemoth is guaranteed to crush every one of your sugary cravings and is definitely one of those Costco food items you'll wish you knew about sooner.

This tall Costco dessert is produced by David's Cookies and is billed as the "Mile High Peanut Butter Cake" due to its lofty size and 10-inch diameter. Pre-sliced into 14 portions, the cake is made up of several chocolate-laden layers. It has a fudge brownie base and features two layers of dark chocolate cake that are sandwiched together with a silky dollop of peanut butter mousse (made with Reese's peanut butter cups). The top is iced in dark chocolate fudge frosting and scattered with more hand-cut brownie chunks, peanut butter chips, and a final drizzle of fudge. A single slice contains 72 grams of sugar alone!