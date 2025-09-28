The Best Costco Dessert To Snag When You Need Some Comfort Food
The next best thing to a reassuring hug is a dinner plate brimming with comforting food. More specifically, a cozy dessert that tastes just as good as grandma used to make. But on those days when you can't muster up the energy to rustle up a homemade pie, it's Costco to the rescue. The best dessert to snag from the wholesale grocery store when you're after a nostalgic sweet dish is the Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie.
Coming in third in our ranking of the 10 best comfort foods at Costco, this riff on a classic apple pie features all the best bits of a homey, rustic-style dessert. First, there's the sweet, softened fruit inside that has a hint of tartness, heaps of texture, and an inviting color. One of the quickest ways to upgrade canned apple pie filling is to add dried fruit, as it provides aroma, freshness, and a dash of welcome acidity. Costco's elevated offering adds berries. Chunky apples are accompanied by bits of berry in a lush and sticky, pretty-pink coating that's jammy in consistency. Second, this fruity filling, which peeks through the charming lattice-style top, is encased in crisp and buttery pastry that's topped with a generous sprinkling of sugar, lending it extra sweetness and a crunchy character.
What's in Costco's apple berry pie that makes it comforting?
The filling in Costco's apple berry pie is made of three fruits: Apples, strawberries, and raspberries. Along with a dash of sugar, cornstarch, and some citric acid (which acts as a preservative and imbues the fruit with a balancing tang), the pie filling is pretty simple. Instead of butter, the pastry is made with vegetable shortening and soybean oil. However, this is a pretty standard practice with store-bought pies due to the economical price point of these ingredients, which are still able to produce flaky results and even browning.
Costco's apple pie is perfect for slicing into wedges in its room-temperature state. However, you can heat it through in the oven or microwave before topping with whipped cream. Better yet, the whole pie costs $16.99 and weighs in at 76 ounces, which means it's big enough to please a crowd, and well primed to join the ranks of the 13 biggest desserts in Costco history. You can easily divide it up into eight hefty portions or simply spoon it out directly from the foil tray and enjoy it in your pajamas on the sofa to maximize its cozy vibe. Alternatively, if you serve it with a quenelle of vanilla ice cream and a dusting of powdered sugar, you can turn this comforting dessert into a fancier dinner party treat that takes minimal effort to pull together.