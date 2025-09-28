The Best Costco Dessert To Snag When You Need Some Comfort Food

The next best thing to a reassuring hug is a dinner plate brimming with comforting food. More specifically, a cozy dessert that tastes just as good as grandma used to make. But on those days when you can't muster up the energy to rustle up a homemade pie, it's Costco to the rescue. The best dessert to snag from the wholesale grocery store when you're after a nostalgic sweet dish is the Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie.

Coming in third in our ranking of the 10 best comfort foods at Costco, this riff on a classic apple pie features all the best bits of a homey, rustic-style dessert. First, there's the sweet, softened fruit inside that has a hint of tartness, heaps of texture, and an inviting color. One of the quickest ways to upgrade canned apple pie filling is to add dried fruit, as it provides aroma, freshness, and a dash of welcome acidity. Costco's elevated offering adds berries. Chunky apples are accompanied by bits of berry in a lush and sticky, pretty-pink coating that's jammy in consistency. Second, this fruity filling, which peeks through the charming lattice-style top, is encased in crisp and buttery pastry that's topped with a generous sprinkling of sugar, lending it extra sweetness and a crunchy character.