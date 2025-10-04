The Iconic School Lunch Side We Still Crave As An Adult (& You Can Buy It Frozen)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to beloved nostalgic foods, smiley fries are definitely high up there on the list. Who wouldn't love fries that are shaped like cute smiling faces? Plus, many adults have fond memories of this snack from childhood — for many, it was a highlight of the day when these fries were served as a school lunch side. But smiley fries don't have to be just for kids, or even stay a nostalgic food. Kids love them, of course, but sometimes, adults need a fun snack too. And these are also still completely attainable — unlike the slew of discontinued snacks from the '90s that you may have forgotten about, you can still buy frozen smiley fries to enjoy as an adult.

A bag of frozen smiley fries — such as from McCain (a common brand for these fries) — can be bought at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. You can also make them yourself from scratch, although you have to go through a bit of effort to make sure that the smiley fries don't come out with terrifyingly droopy faces. While that can certainly be fun project, it's also good to know that you can just grab a bag from the grocery store and pop them in the oven or, to ensure that they come out extra crispy, the air fryer.