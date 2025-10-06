The Popular '90s Collectibles That Were Once Part Of McDonald's Happy Meal

For kids of the '90s, a trip to McDonald's meant more than burgers and fries — it meant cracking open a Happy Meal box to see which toy was tucked inside. The promotion had been around since the late '70s, but by the mid-1990s, it was at the peak of its cultural power. What started as a way to keep kids entertained at the table evolved into a phenomenon that could send parents racing across state lines in search of the latest release.

Nothing captured that mania quite like the Teenie Beanie Baby craze of 1997. McDonald's partnered with Ty to release miniature versions of the wildly popular stuffed animals, and the results were chaos. The chain produced 100 million of the tiny plush toys, confident they'd last for months — but many stores sold out within days. Customers were so determined to get them that some drove for hours, and in at least one case, a delivery driver bringing in fresh boxes of toys found himself mobbed by desperate fans.

That frenzy had ripple effects inside the restaurants, too. Former employees recall nonstop phone calls, lines out the door, and constant pressure to announce which Beanies were left. And even today, workers admit that employees aren't too pleased when adults order Happy Meals just for the toys — a habit that started back when these promotions turned into mini-collectible conventions.