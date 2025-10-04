Avoid This Jello-O Flavor With An Odd Smell And Bad Aftertaste

Jell-O should be a cool, light, and fruity treat for the summer. It's an easy dessert to make; you just boil water, add the mix, then cold water, and put it in the fridge to chill for eight to 24 hours. So when our reviewer was assigned to taste test 11 Jell-O flavors and rank them, it sounded like a walk in the park. They made each Jell-O, let it sit overnight, and polled their family in their quest for the best and worst Jell-Os. Sounds great, except for one flavor. Sadly, they all had to taste the Jell-O Zero Sugar Black Cherry flavor.

The smell should have been a warning. It smelled of cherry, which is to be expected, and an overpowering earthy aroma, which was an off-putting surprise. The taste was more of the same; the light cherry taste was overpowered by tart and earthy flavors. Unfortunately, it didn't stop once a bite was finished, as a lingering artificial sweetener and chemical flavor stuck around, uninvited. This is not a Jell-O for Jacques Pépin to plus up — we'll leave it at that.