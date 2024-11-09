Here's How Long You Need To Chill Desserts Made With Gelatin

Gelatin is an ingredient that is often used in recipes as a thickener or gelling agent. The collagen in this product is what makes your marshmallows gooey, your panna cotta custard-like, and your Jell-O jiggly. If you've ever unmolded your panna cotta just to be left with a liquid mess, you might agree that gelatin plays an important part in a dessert's texture; using it the right way is crucial. Chilling gelatin for enough time will give your recipe a much higher chance of success. While all gelatin desserts should chill for at least eight hours, 24 hours is best. Once your gelatin reaches the 24-hour mark, it will not be able to set any further, so there's no point in adding to that time clock. However, once you hit that mark, your dessert will reach the desired texture.

Gelatin requires time to set, as most recipes require it to be in a dissolved and liquid form. This is why you may want to make your gelatin-based desserts ahead of time, as they'll be best served the following day. If you're in a serious time crunch, you can speed up the setting process by mixing the mixture in a bowl over an ice bath until it starts setting, then pouring it into your mold.