This Is Hands Down The Best Jell-O Flavor On Store Shelves

As one of the most famous brands in the United States, it's no surprise that many people have strong opinions about Jell-O and its myriad of products and flavors. While some may prefer to focus on the assortment of Jell-O-branded pudding flavors on the market today, the brand is undoubtedly best known for its gelatin, a treat that has become so synonymous with the brand that many believe they are one and the same. However, where real hot takes come to life is when you ask someone what the best flavor of Jell-O gelatin is. Many of the brand's flavors are good, and some are even great. However, it's ultimately hard to argue against the supremacy of lime, the absolute best-tasting Jell-O on the market today.

Lime sat atop The Daily Meal's ranking of the best Jell-O gelatin flavors following a taste test in the summer of 2025, and it's not particularly difficult to understand why. The citrusy, tart flavor is exactly what many are looking for when they're making Jell-O. While this is also captured well in other flavors like lemon and cherry, those aspects are simply not as well-realized in them as they are in the lime version. Plus, considering Lime Jell-O is consistently among the highest-selling gelatin variations in the brand's lineup, the standout has the widespread popularity to back up its flavor dominance over the field.