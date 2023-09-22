If You're Not Broiling Your Frozen Pizza, You're Seriously Missing Out

Pizza is delicious no matter how it's prepared — whether you're enjoying Margherita pizza in the heart of Italy or a cracker-thin crust from your favorite delivery spot, pizza seldom disappoints. Even a pre-assembled pizza from the freezer can really hit the spot when you're really craving something saucy and cheesy. But for most people, these chilly pizzas are the last resort when it comes to an ideal pizza night.

Frozen pizzas are extremely easy to make and take practically no time or effort, but for some people, the quality of the meal reflects that. It can be difficult to perfect the right temperature and time in the oven. It's not uncommon to pull your pizza out of the oven too early and realize it is still cold in the middle, only to place it back in the oven and burn it. But with a quick light of the broiler function on your oven, your frozen pizza problems will disappear. When you broil your frozen pizza for a few minutes before serving, your pizza is properly cooked through while the toppings become extra crispy without a hint of char.