Mistakes You Need To Stop Making For The Best Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can all breathe a sigh of relief, folks — Pumpkin spice latte season is well and truly here. It's time to get cozy, wrap yourself up in your favorite sweater-scarf combination, and head down to Starbucks to grab yourself the PSL you've been craving all year. Or, at least, it would be if things weren't so expensive at the moment. The famous Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, which was invented by the chain's director of espresso, Peter Dukes, in 2003, will cost you approximately $6.50 in 2025. That's if you're ordering a grande, too. Getting a bigger one will set you back even more.

So, it's no wonder that more and more people are thinking of making their pumpkin spice lattes at home. The trouble is, it's not the easiest drink in the world to create. One mistake can turn your homemade PSL from a warming and delicious beverage into a mess of overspiced pumpkin flavors and lumpy, seared milk. That's all before you consider what you put on top of it, too, or which glass you serve it in. Pumpkin spice latte mistakes are both frequent and disastrous, and we're here to put a stop to them.