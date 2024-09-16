How To Make Your Own Pumpkin Puree If The Store Is Sold Out Of The Canned Stuff
Making homemade pumpkin puree is time-consuming, but it's easy, and the results are worth the time spent. The hardest part may be choosing a pumpkin. There are so many varieties available in supermarkets and farm stands, and it can be confusing. There are several types that will work, but sugar pumpkins are a great choice for traditional dishes like pumpkin pie.
Wash the outside of the pumpkin and carefully cut it in half using a sharp knife, starting at the stem. Scoop out the seeds and save them for roasting separately. Place the pumpkin cut side down onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in a preheated 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven until a knife slides in easily — it should take about an hour. Let the pumpkin cool until it's safe to handle, and then scoop out the insides. Puree the flesh in a blender or food processor, and you're done!
If your pumpkin puree seems runny, put it on cheesecloth over a colander to remove the excess moisture. Using this method can take up to eight hours to get it to the consistency you want for pies. For a quicker solution, you can roast the puree in the oven. The excess water will evaporate, and you'll add another level of flavor at the same time.
Using pumpkin puree
You can freeze pumpkin in individual pre-measured portions in containers or freezer bags. A 15-ounce can of pumpkin is approximately two cups, so it's handy to have ready and portioned when you need it. It will keep for up to a year, making your work worthwhile. It doesn't take much time to thaw, but if you need it right away, give it a zap in the microwave.
Now that you have a good stock of pumpkin puree, it can be put to myriad uses. Pumpkin pie may be the first thing you may think of, but even chili can become more savory with the addition of pumpkin. When you tell your guests you made these pumpkin empanadas from scratch, they will surely be impressed.
Don't forget Fido! Dogs can benefit from adding pumpkin to their kibble. Canned pumpkin may not be the most healthy choice for your pup due to the additives it may contain, but that beautiful puree pumpkin you just made can add fiber, vitamins and minerals, and prebiotics to their diet.