How To Make Your Own Pumpkin Puree If The Store Is Sold Out Of The Canned Stuff

Making homemade pumpkin puree is time-consuming, but it's easy, and the results are worth the time spent. The hardest part may be choosing a pumpkin. There are so many varieties available in supermarkets and farm stands, and it can be confusing. There are several types that will work, but sugar pumpkins are a great choice for traditional dishes like pumpkin pie.

Wash the outside of the pumpkin and carefully cut it in half using a sharp knife, starting at the stem. Scoop out the seeds and save them for roasting separately. Place the pumpkin cut side down onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in a preheated 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven until a knife slides in easily — it should take about an hour. Let the pumpkin cool until it's safe to handle, and then scoop out the insides. Puree the flesh in a blender or food processor, and you're done!

If your pumpkin puree seems runny, put it on cheesecloth over a colander to remove the excess moisture. Using this method can take up to eight hours to get it to the consistency you want for pies. For a quicker solution, you can roast the puree in the oven. The excess water will evaporate, and you'll add another level of flavor at the same time.