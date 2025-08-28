How Much Caffeine Is In Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte?

The Starbucks pumpkin spice Latte is easily one of the most popular drinks at the coffee chain — it's a staple for many Starbucks fans during the annual autumnal season. But while you're enjoying your pumpkin spice latte every fall, have you ever wondered just how much caffeine is in the beloved drink? For anyone — including the pumpkin spice drink lovers out there — who wants to keep track of their caffeine intake, here's a breakdown.

A Starbucks tall (12-ounce) PSL contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, while both the grande (16-ounce) and venti (20-ounce) sizes contain 150 milligrams. Each shot of espresso is 75 milligrams — the tall has one shot, the grande and the venti have two shots. So, if you add an extra shot, that adds 75 milligrams of caffeine. However, baristas use three shots for the venti size for iced lattes at Starbucks, including iced pumpkin spice lattes. So, in that case, the venti contains 225 milligrams of caffeine.

To put this caffeine amount into perspective and compare it to a few other items on the menu, Starbucks' grande iced coffee contains 185 milligrams of caffeine, while a grande cold brew contains 205 milligrams. As for some of the non-coffee items, a grande matcha latte has 65 milligrams, and a classic grande iced black tea has 25-30 milligrams.