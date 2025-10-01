Martha Stewart's 2 Favorite Kitchen Countertop Materials Are Chic & Easy To Clean
Designing a kitchen that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional is no easy feat, especially when it comes to countertops. This culinary feature needs to be complementary in color and texture to your overall cookhouse vibe, while remaining durable enough to stand up to the practical tasks that happen on these surfaces. If you find yourself in this type of conundrum, Martha Stewart's sage advice may be just what you need. Stewart's kitchen collection is a favorite among both novice and pro cooks, as are her tips and suggestions. When it comes to countertops, she revealed to Frederic Magazine that she likes to use stone or zinc.
The media mogul told the publication, "I've used marble, I've used soapstone. I did use wood originally for my outdoor working kitchen, but I don't like wood as a countertop as much as I like stone. It's much easier to clean. I also love zinc." Both zinc and stone countertops have plenty of bragging rights to give home cooks something to think about. However, it might be worth considering the merits of each before rushing out to find the perfect materials that will bring your kitchen together.
What are the pros and cons of Zinc?
Martha Stewart went on to share with Frederic Magazine that for one of her houses, she went with zinc countertops. The longtime host said, "Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour, and it won't stick." If you like a bespoke look, this material will give you just that. Zinc is a soft metal and over its lifetime, it will develop a distinct patina, depending on your culinary relationship with it. It may start as a silvery-gray, but its color will shift to blue-gray with possible streaks. This means every zinc countertop is going to be a little different.
Zinc countertops are easy to clean and have antimicrobial properties that keep them sanitary. However, the metal can also be expensive. This countertop material is not for the faint of heart or pocketbook. You can expect to pay anywhere from $150 to $200 per square foot. It is also on the softer side, which means dings and scratches are going to happen with greater frequency. Acid-based ingredients and heat is this surfaces' nemesis. If a zinc countertop develops an uneven color, one of these two elements is generally the cause. That said, these imperfections, which can be frustrating, are what gives zinc its individuality.
Why should you try stone countertops?
Not a fan of zinc? That's okay. Stone is often considered the gold standard of countertops which is why Martha Stewart prefers this material as well. However, the best type of stone to choose for your kitchen can be confusing. Granite, marble, soapstone, and quartzite are all choices to consider, as well as limestone, and slate. What makes stone special is that no two slabs of these materials are going to be the same. If you crave individuality, stone is the way to go. This kind of countertop is also known for its durability, heat resistance, and luxurious nature.
Natural stone can run you anywhere from $50 to $150 per square foot. While it is less than Martha Stewart's zinc countertops, it's not cheap. Stone surfaces also need maintenance. When it comes to keeping your stone kitchen countertops good as new, most must be sealed and resealed to preserve their integrity and shine, and ensure that they remain free of stains. Stone also tends to keep a colder temperature than other materials, making it an ideal surface when making pastries. Since Stewart certainly is certainly no stranger to baking delicious treats, it makes sense that she counts this material among her favorites.