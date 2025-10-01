Martha Stewart's 2 Favorite Kitchen Countertop Materials Are Chic & Easy To Clean

Martha Stewart went on to share with Frederic Magazine that for one of her houses, she went with zinc countertops. The longtime host said, "Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour, and it won't stick." If you like a bespoke look, this material will give you just that. Zinc is a soft metal and over its lifetime, it will develop a distinct patina, depending on your culinary relationship with it. It may start as a silvery-gray, but its color will shift to blue-gray with possible streaks. This means every zinc countertop is going to be a little different.

Zinc countertops are easy to clean and have antimicrobial properties that keep them sanitary. However, the metal can also be expensive. This countertop material is not for the faint of heart or pocketbook. You can expect to pay anywhere from $150 to $200 per square foot. It is also on the softer side, which means dings and scratches are going to happen with greater frequency. Acid-based ingredients and heat is this surfaces' nemesis. If a zinc countertop develops an uneven color, one of these two elements is generally the cause. That said, these imperfections, which can be frustrating, are what gives zinc its individuality.