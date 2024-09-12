We Tried Fogo De Chão's Fall Seasonal Menu Items And Two Favorites Stand Out

When one thinks of Fogo de Chão, a wide array of endless, succulent meats springs to mind. Yet the Brazilian churrascaria chain has plenty more to offer from its a la carte menu, Bar Fogo, Market Table, and Feijoada Bar. As the winds of fall start to pick up, a new set of items are breezing into the restaurant's menu. They include a Whole Branzino, a Roasted Bone Marrow dish, a Caviar Brioche item, a Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash Salad, a Seasonal Fall Hummus, and a Carrot Ginger Soup.

So, are Fogo de Chão's new fall offerings something worth warming up to, or should we give it the cold shoulder and stick to the meat? I sat down and pulled up a spoon, a fork, and even a pair of tongs to see where the truth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, originality, value, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.