Dom Pérignon: How The Iconic Champagne Got Its Name

Born in 1638 to a large family, Pérignon entered the church at age 19 and never looked back until his death at age 77. Pérignon didn't invent sparkling wine generally, but he did make significant contributions to its improvement during the course of his life, including figuring out how to produce white wine from red grapes, using English glass, and the re-introduction of corks as a viable stopper for wine. That story about champagne being invented on one specific night in 1693 is almost certainly made up, but the dude made a ton of advances in the field.

Most importantly, though, he figured out how to keep sparkling wine bottles from exploding due to CO2 buildup (a problem even Snapple manufacturers would be dealing with centuries later). This was ultimately what allowed him to have such huge renown for champagne specifically — well, that and his business sense. Pérignon knew how to promote his product, with wine bearing his name making its way across Europe. This was his other genius move, as it was the first time a product like wine had been attached to the name of its manufacturer.

From there, the reputation of his champagne grew over the course of centuries to the point where it became associated with luxury. Today, the monastery where he originally made his advances, the Abbey d'Hautvillers, is owned by champagne-maker Moët & Chandon (who also own the Dom Pérignon name).