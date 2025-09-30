The Old-School Kitchen Tool Giada De Laurentiis Swears By

There are plenty of essential kitchen tools that line your drawers and shelves which make cooking easier, but when it comes to Giada De Laurentiis' favorite gadget, she prefers a surprisingly old-school item for its multi-purpose utilities. She shared with Today that the wooden spoon rises to the top of her list of must-haves if you want to make your life easier when you are charting your culinary experience. De Laurentiis stated, "I love tools that can be utilized in more than one way. [Wooden spoons] are great for risottos or stirring anything on the stove, really. Put two together and you also have salad tossers."

Wooden spoons definitely have their merits. To begin with, they are not going to ruin your cookware. If you've invested in some expensive non-stick pots and pans, metal utensils will start to scratch up the bottoms and sides, making them less effective and safe to use. They are also safe to use with those precious cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens that have passed from generation to generation. Additionally, wooden spoons are not good conductors of heat, so if you happen to leave one in that pot of creamy tomato basil soup, you don't have to worry about burning your hand when you remove it. But they also have other uses beyond stirring and sautéing.