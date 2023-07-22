What Exactly Is A Poke-And-Pour Cake?

If you're looking to make a sweet treat for a crowd, a poke-and-pour cake may be an easy way to create a unique and delicious dessert. Poke-and-pour cakes (also called poke cakes) add a little more flavor to every bite, thanks to an extra ingredient added in a surprising way.

To start, you'll want to prepare and bake your cake as usual. Then, once the baked cake has cooled for a few minutes outside of the oven, poke some holes throughout the top of it — now you see where the name comes from. The handle of a wooden spoon can be used for larger holes, or skewers can create tinier ones. Just make sure to poke through to the bottom of the pan so your added flavors can fully saturate the entire cake.

Then, choose a liquid filling to add to your dessert and pour over the top. The holes you just made allow your chosen filling to sink down into the cake, adding an extra layer of flavor and moistening the cake.