Why Your Spoon Matters When Stirring Melted Sugar

Melting sugar sounds simple, but those who give it a try quickly find out how fickle this confectionary task can be. But before you give up on your dessert dreams, you should know there is still dissension in the culinary community around the best methods for melting sugar.

A wooden spoon doesn't acquiesce to the heat of the dish surrounding it during the stir. A metal spoon will take on the temperature of whatever food it's in and can potentially burn you while candy-making if you aren't cautious. When a cold metal spoon starts stirring, on the other hand, it could cause the sugar to start to solidify, or crystallize.

However, some sources argue the exact opposite side of this spoon split. Wooden spoons, these cooks contend, are harder to clean and more likely to carry contaminants. Any stray bit stuck to your wooden spoon has the potential to cause crystallization when it is exposed to the melting sugar.

If you want a tool that balances the risk of sugar crystallization with the threat of bodily harm, a kitchen-safe rubber spatula may be the utensil for you. This handy utensil is heat resistant and easy to clean, but be warned. Make sure your plastic tool can handle the heat, or you could end up with bits of burned plastic in your melting sugar.