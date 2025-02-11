The Only Type Of Spoon Emeril Lagasse Uses For Making A Roux

Wooden spoons have other merits that make them a favored kitchen tool when making a roux. You don't have to worry about them scratching the finish of your expensive enameled Dutch ovens or your nonstick cookware as you stir and scrape. They are naturally gentle yet are sturdy enough to push through thick sauces and stews.

While Emeril Lagasse didn't mention it in his video post, there's another benefit to using a wooden spoon when making a roux. Unlike iron or copper spoons, which can impart a metal taste to what you're be cooking, wooden spoons are non-reactive. This means that they will not adversely affect your recipes and ingredients, including any acidic ingredients you might add (like a squirt of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar).

Interestingly enough, the one drawback of a wooden spoon can also be its gift. When you consistently use the same spoon to make a dish, it will absorb some of the flavors over time. This means that if you make a killer béchamel or Bolognese sauce and use the same wooden spoon every time, your spoon is actually going to contribute to the flavor. That said, this is why you should be throwing away your wooden cooking tools if you see visible cracks. They can lead to bacteria growth and unsanitary situations.