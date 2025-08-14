The Iconic Vintage Dishware Brand Hiding At Thrift Stores That Could Be Worth Up To $2,600

People who frequent thrift stores likely know the joy of finding a high-value item at a rock-bottom price. This is especially true of dishware, a category that contains many unremarkable items but also a vast history of high-end luxury plates, bowls, glasses, and more. Perhaps one of the most enticing brands you can find at a thrift store is Tiffany. The Tiffany name and family have been attached to many companies, including Tiffany Studios of stained glass lamp fame. But Tiffany's luxurious dishware likely hails from Tiffany & Co., the famous jeweler with impeccable design taste.

For instance, eBay often lists vintage Tiffany tableware for sale. But on auction sites, sellers often know exactly what they have — and request top dollar for it — like a vintage Tiffany glass fruit bowl that recently sold for $2,600. To skirt these prices, a lucky thrift store find is perhaps your best option for an unbelievable bargain.

Social media platforms have numerous stories of thrift shoppers finding genuine Tiffany tableware pieces at their local thrift stores, often for less than $10 a piece. One buyer found a small triangular crystal bowl for just $3, and another found a small crystal pitcher for $5.49. Another serious thrifter found a square glass serving plate for $14.99 — all of these items can likely be resold for much more. Tiffany is not the most common thrift store find, but it's out there for those willing to look.