The Iconic Vintage Dishware Brand Hiding At Thrift Stores That Could Be Worth Up To $2,600
People who frequent thrift stores likely know the joy of finding a high-value item at a rock-bottom price. This is especially true of dishware, a category that contains many unremarkable items but also a vast history of high-end luxury plates, bowls, glasses, and more. Perhaps one of the most enticing brands you can find at a thrift store is Tiffany. The Tiffany name and family have been attached to many companies, including Tiffany Studios of stained glass lamp fame. But Tiffany's luxurious dishware likely hails from Tiffany & Co., the famous jeweler with impeccable design taste.
For instance, eBay often lists vintage Tiffany tableware for sale. But on auction sites, sellers often know exactly what they have — and request top dollar for it — like a vintage Tiffany glass fruit bowl that recently sold for $2,600. To skirt these prices, a lucky thrift store find is perhaps your best option for an unbelievable bargain.
Social media platforms have numerous stories of thrift shoppers finding genuine Tiffany tableware pieces at their local thrift stores, often for less than $10 a piece. One buyer found a small triangular crystal bowl for just $3, and another found a small crystal pitcher for $5.49. Another serious thrifter found a square glass serving plate for $14.99 — all of these items can likely be resold for much more. Tiffany is not the most common thrift store find, but it's out there for those willing to look.
The reality of thrifting Tiffany dishware
It's certainly worth keeping an eye out for Tiffany pieces at a thrift store. But before you get your hopes up about a complete tableware set, know that you are much more likely to find individual pieces. These are easier for former owners to absentmindedly offload at a thrift store than complete vintage serving sets, which can sell for tens of thousands of dollars at high-end antique stores.
It's also possible that vintage Tiffany pieces at thrift stores may be slightly damaged, with scratches indicative of normal wear and tear. A similar phenomenon exists with a vintage silver plate ice bucket people have found at thrift stores, albeit with slight damage or missing pieces. Thrifted Tiffany pieces might also be former corporate gifts, with a custom etching from Tiffany that could reduce their monetary value and aesthetic appeal.
With these likely limitations in mind, you could still find a great piece to accentuate a dining table or kitchen island, another great item to pick up at a thrift store. But if you are remarkably lucky enough to find multiple Tiffany plates at a deep discount, don't damage them in your home storage – place flattened coffee filters between plates to keep them from scratching each other. This is a great tip to keep your plates in good shape, Tiffany or not.