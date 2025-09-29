The Restaurant With The Lowest Google Rating In Orlando Is A Popular Chain
Orlando might not be known as a foodie town, but it has plenty of places to eat. For one, Orlando is the birthplace of Olive Garden, but the nearby presence of theme parks like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World ensures there's never a shortage of dining options. Park-exclusive restaurants abound with unique dining experiences that are (usually) worth your time, if not your money. But CityWalk at Universal Studios has the distinction of hosting the restaurant with the lowest Google rating in all of Orlando.
On Google Maps, the CityWalk Burger King is rated just 2.7 stars out of 5, a considerably low score. Customer reviews indicate a consistent stream of complaints over the past few years, many focusing on rude service, low food quality, high prices, and poor cleanliness.
Like some of the other dining options at CityWalk, this poorly rated Burger King is relatively unique. This location was the first (and now one of the last) B.K. Whopper Bar, part of the chain's late-2000s attempt to reinvent itself for younger generations. But if the Orlando Whopper Bar is any indication, Burger King may have been right to leave this concept behind.
History of the B.K. Whopper Bar
Debuting in the spring of 2009, the CityWalk Burger King location was the first B.K. Whopper Bar. It featured a pared-down menu so cooks could focus on unique burger toppings and Whopper variants that weren't available at other stores. At one time, these extras included pepper bacon, guacamole, angry onions (spicy breaded onions), and about 19 more, as well as unique burgers like the California Whopper and the Pepperbacon Steakhouse XT.
B.K. Whopper Bars gradually spread to other locations near and far, from South Beach to Las Vegas and Manhattan to Singapore. Some stores even started serving beer with their burgers, though CityWalk wasn't among these locations. The business model took a high-profile hit in 2012, though, when the New York Department of Health shut down the Times Square location.
Twice in one month, city inspectors found numerous violations including fly infestations, contaminated and unrefrigerated food, and nowhere for employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom. This was the end of what was arguably the Whopper Bar's most prominent location, and this closure may have cast a shadow over the whole concept.
Orlando's disappointing remnant of a Whopper Bar
The Burger King at Universal CityWalk is at least nominally still a BK Whopper Bar. But customers have complained in recent years that it only has a standard menu with the chain's typical toppings. Even if it may be one of CityWalk's more affordable food options, it's hard to not feel like it's just an overpriced Burger King.
Many more have also complained about rude or inattentive service and issues with restaurant cleanliness. "I wish there was a negative rating," wrote a Google reviewer who gave the restaurant just 1 star. "I have never been more disgusted in a restaurant. There was trash everywhere. All over the floor, the tables were disgusting."
The Burger King at Universal CityWalk Orlando should be higher quality than it is. It's surrounded by better fare, like the seafood at the "Forrest Gump"-themed Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. or the Jamaican food at Bob Marley — A Tribute to Freedom. Even another surviving Whopper Bar in Miami Beach managed to earn 3.8 stars out of 5. It's true that the Whopper is Burger King's best-selling item, but this Orlando location ostensibly dedicated to the signature sandwich is definitely worth skipping.