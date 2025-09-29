The Restaurant With The Lowest Google Rating In Orlando Is A Popular Chain

Orlando might not be known as a foodie town, but it has plenty of places to eat. For one, Orlando is the birthplace of Olive Garden, but the nearby presence of theme parks like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World ensures there's never a shortage of dining options. Park-exclusive restaurants abound with unique dining experiences that are (usually) worth your time, if not your money. But CityWalk at Universal Studios has the distinction of hosting the restaurant with the lowest Google rating in all of Orlando.

On Google Maps, the CityWalk Burger King is rated just 2.7 stars out of 5, a considerably low score. Customer reviews indicate a consistent stream of complaints over the past few years, many focusing on rude service, low food quality, high prices, and poor cleanliness.

Like some of the other dining options at CityWalk, this poorly rated Burger King is relatively unique. This location was the first (and now one of the last) B.K. Whopper Bar, part of the chain's late-2000s attempt to reinvent itself for younger generations. But if the Orlando Whopper Bar is any indication, Burger King may have been right to leave this concept behind.