Bubba Gump Shrimp Co Owes Its International Seafood Chain Status To One '90s Film

There are countless different chain restaurants out there, but only one takes its name and inspiration from an Oscar-winning movie. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is a seafood chain restaurant themed around the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump," with 21 locations in the United States and another 12 abroad in places like Osaka and Beijing. But for those who haven't seen the movie, just who is Bubba Gump?

In the film, Forrest Gump is a humble Alabama man played by Tom Hanks, who the audience watches grow up via flashbacks as he unwittingly becomes involved in world events. Along the way (minor spoilers ahead), Forrest started a successful shrimping business he named after himself and a friend, Bubba, who was equally obsessed with shrimp — the original Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

This is a case where the movie came before the restaurant, but unlike the film's Bubba Gump, the real business never caught any shrimp of its own. Businessman Anthony Zolezzi initially used the name to rebrand prepared shrimp in 1995, but the Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant he founded one year later brought more success, and more opportunities to cash in on the wildly popular movie.