Where Was The Very First Olive Garden Located?

It isn't exactly an exaggeration to say you can find an Olive Garden practically anywhere you look, because the restaurant chain has opened almost 900 locations through the years. At one point in time, however, there was only one. That was back in 1982, and the sole Olive Garden was located in Orlando, Florida. It became such a popular dining spot that by 1989, the chain grew to 145 locations.

Despite the fact that General Mills Restaurants (now Darden Restaurants), the company responsible for creating Olive Garden, was originally based in Minneapolis, the idea was conceived in Orlando, so that's where Olive Garden first opened its doors. According to Joe R. Lee, who was General Mills's executive vice president at the time, there was already a three-year plan in place to grow Olive Garden beyond Orlando. "We believe The Olive Garden has a strong opportunity to become the Red Lobster of the Italian dinner-house segment," Lee said in a 1987 article in the Orlando Sentinel.