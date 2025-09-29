The Fast Food Restaurant Guy Fieri Can't Get Enough Of
Guy Fieri has eaten a lot of burgers and fries in his time. His show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," often has him chowing down on over-the-top creations pulled out of the fryer, so he knows his fast food. In an interview with First We Feast, he was asked the classic East Coast vs. West Coast question: Shake Shack or In-N-Out?
While Fieri has a lot of respect for Shake Shack and the man behind the empire, Danny Meyer, he ended up going with In-N-Out. Both famously use fresh ingredients, with a freezer being an appliance that In-N-Out doesn't even have in its restaurants. He called Shake Shack "phenomenal," but went on to say, "there's something about growing up around In-N-Out." We can only assume he took trips to Southern California and had it there, as he grew up in Ferndale, CA, in the '70s and '80s, well before In-N-Out finally started its expansion out of Southern California in 1992.
Other chefs who love In-N-Out
Guy Fieri wasn't the only food personality and professional chef who declared their love of In-N-Out. Chefs such as Julia Child and Alton Brown love the West Coast burger chain. Gordon Ramsay, like Guy Fieri, places it over Shake Shack while still praising his friend Danny Meyer. Ramsay can't get enough of the "animal-style" double cheeseburger anytime he's in LA. Ina Garten even says it's the only fast food she eats, and she always stops in when she's in California. In an interview with Eater, Anthony Bourdain called it his favorite restaurant in LA. He proclaimed that the "cheese-like substance is just perfect" on the cheeseburgers. They all praise how well-made the burgers are with fresh beef and toppings.
There is one celebrity chef who is not a fan. It seems that although In-N-Out is an icon, Andrew Zimmern can't stand it. He feels it's overrated, his main complaint centering around the fries. Perhaps he needs to follow our insider advice on eating at In-N-Out and order his fries "well done" next time.