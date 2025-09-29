The Fast Food Restaurant Guy Fieri Can't Get Enough Of

Guy Fieri has eaten a lot of burgers and fries in his time. His show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," often has him chowing down on over-the-top creations pulled out of the fryer, so he knows his fast food. In an interview with First We Feast, he was asked the classic East Coast vs. West Coast question: Shake Shack or In-N-Out?

While Fieri has a lot of respect for Shake Shack and the man behind the empire, Danny Meyer, he ended up going with In-N-Out. Both famously use fresh ingredients, with a freezer being an appliance that In-N-Out doesn't even have in its restaurants. He called Shake Shack "phenomenal," but went on to say, "there's something about growing up around In-N-Out." We can only assume he took trips to Southern California and had it there, as he grew up in Ferndale, CA, in the '70s and '80s, well before In-N-Out finally started its expansion out of Southern California in 1992.