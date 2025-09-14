Insider Advice For Your Next Visit To In-N-Out

The California-based burger chain In-N-Out has something of a cult following. The yellow arrow with red letters is an instantly recognizable logo for Californians. Local West Coasters love In-N-Out as an affordable fast food option that's known to use fresh ingredients. It's not just a fix for people looking for cheap food, though. The fast food chain is a favorite of many famous chefs. For example, Julia Child is said to have been a fan of this burger chain, and this is also where chef Gordon Ramsay gets his burger fix. The first In-N-Out opened in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California. Since then, the company has grown to 424 locations in eight states and is continuing to grow.

Visiting In-N-Out is sort of a right of passage when you live in or visit the West Coast. If you were to come in without knowledge of the chain and order off their regular menu, though, you would still have a good meal — because customers rave about the burgers — but you'll likely miss out on the full experience. For some people, ordering from the secret menu is what In-N-Out is all about. The chain's secret menu is the topic most discussed online. As a long-time Californian and frequent In-N-Out customer, here are some of my insider tips to make the most of your next In-N-Out visit, which hopefully won't be your last.