The California Icon That Andrew Zimmern Can't Stand To Eat At

Andrew Zimmern is a culinary sage. His time traveling the world for episodes of his "Bizarre Foods" series proved to the world you need to have an open mind when it comes to culture and food. However, the celebrity chef revealed he doesn't exercise this virtue when it comes to one California fast food institution that represents the ideal burger for many in the Golden State and beyond. On an episode of "Hot Ones," Zimmern revealed to Sean Evans that he believes In-N-Out is, "...the most overrated of all the fast food hamburgers." If your first thought is "Sacre bleu!" Same. How could anyone try to peck at the pedestal of In-N-Out's burger masterpiece?

In-N-Out was Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in L.A. and Julia Child was known to make this fast food chain a must-stop when she was on the West Coast. So, why is Zimmern hating on it? Well, he went on to explain that he thinks their burgers and fries are "flavorless" and that animal style was created to make the burger "a little better." He also called the fries "easily the worst fries in the business." It's okay if you need to pause and take a breath. It's a lot to process.