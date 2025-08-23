Why You'll Never See These 2 Common Appliances At In-N-Out
In-N-Out is a burger institution that's so delicious, it has celebrity chefs flocking to it. This fast food chain was Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant, and Julia Child couldn't get enough of In-N-Out's burgers. Why? Fresh ingredients are not just marketing jargon for this West Coast favorite. That's why you will never find two common kitchen appliances in its stores. In-N-Out famously has no freezers or microwaves in its eateries. It doesn't use heat lamps, either. These appliances are unnecessary because all of the ingredients at In-N-Out are fresh.
There's no defrosting frozen meat patties or a need to heat anything up in the microwave because nothing is precooked. This means when you want a burger from In-N-Out, it's made to order. The meat patties are always fresh, as are the slices of real American cheese, leaves of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. But those aren't the only ingredients to swoon over for their freshness. And when it comes to the shoestring fries, they are freshly peeled and hand-diced regardless of which In-N-Out you choose to pop into.
The challenges of fresh food at In-N-Out
But a commitment to freshness comes with limitations. With no microwaves or freezers, this beloved burger joint has been kept on the Western side of the U.S. map, as all restaurants need to be within 300 miles of its distribution centers. In-N-Out vice president of planning and development, Carl Van Fleet, told Business Insider, "Nothing is ever frozen. Our new restaurant locations are limited by the distance we can travel from our patty-making facilities and distribution centers." Good news for those who don't want a soggy "Double Double" burger "Animal Style", bad news for those who will have to travel miles to enjoy one.
Using fresh ingredients has a side benefit that makes no freezers or microwaves worth it. When a company uses fresh ingredients, these foods have a shorter shelf life and are used quickly. This helps reduce food waste, which makes In-N-Out's approach a win-win. Of course, freshness would mean nothing if the burgers weren't sublime, and they are definitely that. In-N-Out offers a dining experience beyond your typical quick-service restaurant. It's worth seeking one out if you've never been. Currently, the burger phenomenon is in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. Sadly, if you don't live in these states, you won't get to enjoy its fresh food without a road trip.