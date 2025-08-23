Why You'll Never See These 2 Common Appliances At In-N-Out

In-N-Out is a burger institution that's so delicious, it has celebrity chefs flocking to it. This fast food chain was Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant, and Julia Child couldn't get enough of In-N-Out's burgers. Why? Fresh ingredients are not just marketing jargon for this West Coast favorite. That's why you will never find two common kitchen appliances in its stores. In-N-Out famously has no freezers or microwaves in its eateries. It doesn't use heat lamps, either. These appliances are unnecessary because all of the ingredients at In-N-Out are fresh.

There's no defrosting frozen meat patties or a need to heat anything up in the microwave because nothing is precooked. This means when you want a burger from In-N-Out, it's made to order. The meat patties are always fresh, as are the slices of real American cheese, leaves of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. But those aren't the only ingredients to swoon over for their freshness. And when it comes to the shoestring fries, they are freshly peeled and hand-diced regardless of which In-N-Out you choose to pop into.