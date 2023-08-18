Costco Is Now Offering Refunds For Its Vodka's Poor Quality

Did you recently dump out a cocktail because the Kirkland Signature vodka you used tasted off? If so, you aren't alone. Costco announced on August 15 that it would be offering refunds if the affected product was returned. The notice was sent specifically to customers whose records showed they'd purchased a bottle from one of the lot codes during the period between June 12 and August 10, 2023. Although Costco is offering returns, it also provides the phone number for LeVecke Corporation for consumer questions — it's the (poorly kept) secret brand behind Costco's vodka.

According to the notice, the offer for a recall isn't associated with any potential food safety issue, but the product doesn't pass the company's quality expectations. A supposed Costco employee posted on Reddit in late July and claimed that due to the overwhelming complaints, there was supposed to be a product pull across all locations while Costco investigated the issue. Another commenter noted that because not all states allow alcohol, some buyers may be out of luck but should ask anyway.

Unlike a bad batch of beer or wine, it's unusual (though not impossible) for unflavored, commercial vodka to have off flavors because of the high-alcohol distilling process. An alleged intern of a Costco regional office posted in the same Reddit thread with some potential answers overheard from one of the corporate buyers for alcohol: "Apparently it has hints of rum due to a container not being completely cleaned before it was used for vodka during transport."